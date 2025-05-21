F1 Stars Bring Beautiful Partners On Date Night For Brad Pitt Movie Private Screening

The biggest names in racing got an early look at the new "F1" movie starring Brad Pitt ... and they brought along their stunning partners for the fun!!

The official Formula One account shared a short vid of guys like Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Esteban Ocon arriving at the private screening -- and they were all hand-in-hand with their lovely ladies.

The Monégasque driver rolled through with Alexandra Saint Mleux, Russel had Carmen Montero Mundt right by his side and Ocon was accompanied by Flavy Barla.

Both Ferrari drivers -- including Lewis Hamilton -- elected for flashy fits ... while others like Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz and Yuki Tsunoda sported team gear.

All the drivers got their own reserved seats at the theater for the outing ... and team principals were also present for the fun -- here's hoping they were all able to put any beef aside for a few hours.

It's gotta be a nice break in the action, especially for Leclerc ... as his home race, the Monaco Grand Prix, goes down in four days.

The 27-year-old finally won it in 2024 ... beating out Piastri and Sainz for the monumental victory.