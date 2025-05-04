Timothée Chalamet, More Stars Attend F1 Grand Prix in Miami 2025

Fast cars bring out big stars ... and, celebs packed into Miami International Autodrome to see all the action at Miami Grand Prix 2025.

Timothée Chalamet led the bold-faced names ... dressing like a member of a racing team in a comfortable blue and white jersey and shaking hands with a few people in the pit.

Terry Crews, Evander Holyfield and DJ Khaled looked excited too ... rushing to get their pictures taken with a few of the impressive automobiles -- while Michael Douglas stopped to chat with Jon Bon Jovi, drawing camera lenses.

The event brought out a pretty wide variety of big-deal celebs ... including Lisa of BLACKPINK -- who wore a maroon sweater under a matching leather vest covered in fringe.

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana looked like an absolute snack together too ... laughing lots and holding hands while walking through the grounds.

Among the other stars in attendance ... Danica Patrick, Tiësto, Michael Bay, Myke Towers, Sergio Busquets, Josh Denzel, Jeremy Lynch, Kirsten Watson, Speedy, Derrick Henry, Jayden Daniels and many more.

The event always draws a ton of celebs ... just check out our gallery from last year to see all of them.