Max Verstappen Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Kelly Piquet

Max Verstappen keeps winning -- the four-time Formula One champion and his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, just announced they have a baby on the way!!

The Red Bull driver and model shared the news on social media ahead of this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ... saying, "Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way ❤️"

"We couldn’t be happier with our little miracle 💫"

The two also posted a black-and-white photo of 35-year-old Piquet's growing baby bump ... with Verstappen, 27, holding her tummy.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It's their first child together -- Piquet, whose father is three-time F1 champ Nelson Piquet -- has a child with former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat, five-year-old Penelope.

Verstappen and Piquet have been dating for years ... and there had been rumblings that the two were ready to take the next step in their relationship.

The F1 world showed love for the couple ... with drivers like Oscar Piastri, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Fernando Alonso and more sharing kind words.

We take it George Russell will be sitting this one out -- as we previously reported, the Mercedes star is currently beefing hard with the champ.

It's the perfect cherry on top for a helluva 2024 for Verstappen ... as he secured his fourth consecutive driver's championship back at the Las Vegas GP last month.

No context Max and Checo 😳 The standout Audio Moments from the #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/xgawZEmqcy — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) August 30, 2022 @redbullracing

This also puts an end to the speculation Verstappen was serious when he joked he was still a virgin back in 2022 ... either that, or he's done a lot of growing up in the past two years.