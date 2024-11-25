George Russell Celebrates Vegas G.P. Win W/ Swedish House Mafia At XS Nightclub

Play video content

F1 star George Russell partied like a champion Saturday night ... hitting the strip and hanging with the Swedish House Mafia after winning the Las Vegas Grand Prix!!

The Mercedes driver held off the competition after starting in pole position ... finishing the 50-lap race more than seven seconds ahead of second-place finisher and teammate Lewis Hamilton.

The 26-year-old was in the mood to commemorate the victory with some good tunes ... so he hit up the Sports Illustrated Circuit Series Party at XS Nightclub inside the Wynn Las Vegas after the victory ... bringing his girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, along for the festivities.

TMZ Sports obtained footage and images of the bash ... which shows the driver of the night behind the booth with the popular EDM act

It looked like a fun-ass time ... and Russell will be able to enjoy the third win of his career for a bit before returning to the track for the Qatar G.P. next weekend.

Overall, it was yet another star-studded event for Formula One ... with names like Sylvester Stallone, Paris Hilton, LISA and Noah Lyles attending the weekend in Sin City.

