Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet Welcome Baby Girl Ahead Of Miami GP

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet's baby girl already has incredible pace ... 'cause the bundle of joy entered the world right before the Miami Grand Prix festivities!!

The 27-year-old four-time Formula One champion and his 36-year-old model partner made the joint announcement on Friday ... saying little Lily is here -- and mom and dad are already obsessed.

"Welcome to the world, sweet Lily 🌸," the two said on Instagram. "Our hearts are fuller than ever - you are our greatest gift. We love you so much 💗"

The Red Bull superstar is slated to compete in Florida this weekend ... and sure enough, he rolled through the paddock just minutes after breaking the big family news to his followers.

Verstappen's currently third in the driver standings behind the two McLaren drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris ... but the RBs have a ways to go in team points.

Perhaps the baby bump is real ... which means fans would be able to expect Verstappen to win the race for the third time in his career.

This is Verstappen's first kid ... and Piquet also has a child with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.