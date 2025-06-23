Brad Pitt Says AA Meeting Helped Him After Angelina Jolie Divorce

Play video content Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Brad Pitt’s opening up like never before -- dishing on his first Alcoholics Anonymous experience in raw detail ... which came soon after he and Angelina Jolie called it quits.

The actor got real on the "Armchair Expert" podcast, admitting to Dax Shepard he was basically on his knees during the difficult time and needed to 'wake the f**k up' which led him to seek help.

Brad said he felt inspired watching other guys lay it all out in AA, from their screw-ups to their struggles -- which hit even harder for him, coming from the Ozarks, where men are raised to act like everything’s fine.

The "F1" star didn’t drop an exact date for his AA stint, but he’s previously said he spent a year and a half in the program after his 2016 divorce filing from Angelina.

Dax also got in on the action, sharing his own AA debut -- and let’s just say it wasn’t exactly zen. He nearly got into a physical scuffle with Eric Dane at his first meeting … though the two have since buried the hatchet.