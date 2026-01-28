Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Sets His Sights on Movie Production

Move out of the way Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ... it's Pax's time to shine -- 'cause TMZ has learned their son is following in their movie-making footsteps!

That's right ... Pax, who was adopted by the famed actors in 2007, headed to the Sundance Film Festival in Utah for a private screening of the thriller "Self Custody" over the weekend, where he rubbed elbows with the film's co-directors Fernando Ferro and Garrett Patten.

A source tells TMZ ... Pax is getting into producing movies and has been in discussions with Ferro and Patten on a few future projects. He did not work on the film, but was invited by them and we're told the 22-year-old is doing "extremely well."

The private premiere was hosted at the Velvet Room nightclub in Park City, and the movie stars Adrian Grenier and UFC fighter Henry Cejudo.

As you know, Pax is one of 6 siblings who are all beginning to forge their own paths. Maddox pursued a career as a pilot and has also worked on a handful of projects alongside his mom. Zahara is a student at Spelman College in Atlanta, and Shiloh is a passionate dancer and choreographer.

Pax's youngest siblings, twins Vivienne and Knox, are still 17 and maintain a private life, though Vivienne helped her mom produce "The Outsiders" on Broadway in 2024.