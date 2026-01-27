Hollywood Hits Final Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah

Celebs are flocking to Utah for one last take at the Sundance Film Festival before it packs up and moves to Colorado ... and it's not just movie stars wrapping things up.

Seth Rogen, Edward Norton, and Olivia Wilde have boots on the ground in Park City ... along with Giselle Bonilla, Alexander Heller, Will Brill and Rob Lowe.

Billy Magnussen is having a grand ole' time ... and even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the mix.

Charli XCX and Cristin Milioti are getting one last run in before the famous independent film festival packs up its bags and ships over to Boulder in 2027 for supposedly greener pastures.