Kylie Jenner Kisses Timothée Chalamet Backstage at Palm Springs Film Festival
Timothee Chalamet Scored Another Big Win ... A Kiss From Kylie Jenner
Timothée Chalamet was a winner twice at the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala ... in addition to being honored he was awarded a kiss from girlfriend Kylie Jenner.
TMZ obtained video of the two backstage at the award show Saturday as the couple snuck a quick smooch while exiting the venue.
Chalamet was honored with an award for his work in "Marty Supreme." As we reported ... the two looked relaxed, happy, and totally into each other. They were all smiles, chatting closely and laughing throughout the night.
Witnesses told us security was tight, with at least three guards posted around them, but that didn't stop the pair from enjoying the night. We're told Kylie and Timothée were friendly and engaged, stopping to take selfies with other guests who came up to their table.
Other honorees included Leonardo DiCaprio for "One Battle After Another," Michael B. Jordan and Ethan Hawke for "Blue Moon."