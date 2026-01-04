Kylie Jenner Kisses Timothée Chalamet Backstage at Palm Springs Film Festival

Play video content TMZ.com

Timothée Chalamet was a winner twice at the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala ... in addition to being honored he was awarded a kiss from girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

TMZ obtained video of the two backstage at the award show Saturday as the couple snuck a quick smooch while exiting the venue.

Chalamet was honored with an award for his work in "Marty Supreme." As we reported ... the two looked relaxed, happy, and totally into each other. They were all smiles, chatting closely and laughing throughout the night.

