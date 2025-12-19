Timothée Chalamet Drops Collab With EsDeeKid Amid Rumors It's Actually Him

Timothée Chalamet still won’t confirm or deny he’s EsDeeKid ... but he’s absolutely riding the chaos, teaming up with the masked singer himself for one heck of an epic collab!

The Oscar-nominated star just dropped a wild video collaborating on the Liverpudlian’s "4 Raws Remix," releasing both the track and visuals with them appearing together -- which might put the rumors to bed ... except it’s 2025 and A.I. can stitch anyone together🤷‍♀️.

Either way -- undercover British rapper or not -- Timmy put his rap game all the way out there, name-checking his "Marty Supreme" film, flexing about stacking $100 mil, and even shouting out GF Kylie Jenner with the line, "It’s Timothée Chalamet chillin', tryin’ to stack $100 million / Girl got a billion."

It’s a pretty wild twist, considering earlier this week he teased on the UK’s Heart radio that "all will be revealed in due time" when pressed on whether he’s EsDeeKid.

So is this the big reveal? And if so, what does it actually mean -- are they the same person, or is this just an innocent guest feature with TC dusting off his old hip-hop alter ego, Lil Timmy Tim?