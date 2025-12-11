Timothée Chalamet Offers 'No Comment' When Asked If He's Rapper EsDeeKid

Play video content Heart

Timothée Chalamet can neither confirm nor deny the rumors about his alter ego ... keeping mum when asked whether he's the masked rapper EsDeeKid.

The actor appeared on the "Heart" radio show in the United Kingdom Thursday ... when the hosts asked him straight-up if the rumors about his side career in rap are true.

Check out the clip ... Chalamet tightens up -- telling the pair he's got nothing to say about that question before offering the short response, "All will be revealed in due time."

The hosts laugh and try to dive in again by asking about Chalamet's past rap experiences ... but, Chalamet just laughs alongside them -- and doesn't offer up any new info.

It certainly isn't a "no" ... but, it sounds like we're not going to get any real clarity from Chalamet at this point -- so, people will just need to keep listening if they want answers.

In case you missed this saga ... fans began making the connection between Chalamet and the mysterious rapper last month -- pointing out the two have very similar eyes, and they've even been photographed wearing the same skull scarf in recent months.

Chalamet has roots in hip-hop -- he used to perform as Lil Timmy Tim, and he also played a new-age rap character named $mokecheddathaassgetta on "Saturday Night Live" several years ago.