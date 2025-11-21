Timothée Chalamet at 'Marty Supreme' Pop-Up With Ping-Pong Headgear Gang, on Video

Play video content BACKGRID

Timothée Chalamet's probably hoping his new movie, "Marty Supreme," gets more than 3 stars ... but that's all his friends sported on their heads at the film's pop-up when they dressed up as table tennis balls.

The actor wore a bright pink "Marty Supreme" jacket over a matching sweater, and his pink belt held up a casual pair of jeans.

Chalamet's escort into the event consisted of five or six people dressed in all black ... except for the bright orange headgear they wore with three black stars emblazoned on the front.

These guys are supposed to look like ping-pong balls -- the three stars speak to the high quality of the ball ... fitting since "Marty Supreme" is all about the lengths one man will go to become a table-tennis legend.

Josh Safdie directed the film, which stars Chalamet as the main character -- loosely based on table tennis legend Marty Reisman -- alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Fran Drescher, Kevin O'Leary, and many more.

We shared photos of Timothée and Gwyneth locking lips in an intimate on-set scene last year ... with TC pinning GP up against the wall -- and, Paltrow later told Vanity Fair that's just the tip of the romantic iceberg for the pair.