Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Still Going Strong Despite Reports

Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner What Break-Up?!? We're Still Going Strong!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
timothee chalamet kylie jenner getty 1
Getty

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been caught up in some pretty wild breakup buzz lately ... but TMZ can confirm the power couple’s still very much together!

We’ve confirmed the Hollywood duo’s two-and-a-half-year-long relationship is far from done -- despite the Daily Mail's claims of trouble in paradise.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner -- The Hot Couple
Launch Gallery
The Hot Couple Launch Gallery

The outlet reported the pair were dunzo after Kylie felt like she was putting in more work and doing all the chasing lately ... while TC was focusing on filming.

timothee chalamet kylie jenner knicks sub getty swipe 5
Getty

Tongues also started wagging after Timmy dodged questions about Kylie in his Vogue interview last week ... but TBF, he also talked about wanting kids someday, which hinted at things being solid, as we've now confirmed.

kylie jenner and Timothee Chalamet getty 4
Getty

The couple’s all about keeping things low-key and out of the spotlight -- so yeah, breakup rumors are bound to pop up ... but they’re still very much together!

Related articles