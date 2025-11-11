Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Still Going Strong Despite Reports

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been caught up in some pretty wild breakup buzz lately ... but TMZ can confirm the power couple’s still very much together!

We’ve confirmed the Hollywood duo’s two-and-a-half-year-long relationship is far from done -- despite the Daily Mail's claims of trouble in paradise.

The outlet reported the pair were dunzo after Kylie felt like she was putting in more work and doing all the chasing lately ... while TC was focusing on filming.

Tongues also started wagging after Timmy dodged questions about Kylie in his Vogue interview last week ... but TBF, he also talked about wanting kids someday, which hinted at things being solid, as we've now confirmed.