Timothée Chalamet Wants to Be a Dad, Says Whole Point of Life Is to Have Kids

The Whole Point Of Life Is To Have Babies!!!

Timothée Chalamet’s been surfing the fame wave like a champ over the last few years -- but he’s already thinking legacy, saying he believes the whole point of life is, well ... making little mini-mes.

The actor got candid in a new interview ... skipping the Kylie Jenner chatter since, apparently, there wasn’t much to spill ... and instead sounding off about a celeb who bragged about not having kids ... which, yeah, doesn't sit right with him.

Timothée told Vogue he watched the interview with a pal, recalling how the unnamed celeb said not having kids gave them more time to focus on themselves ... something TC said is a bleak mindset to have.

The actor did note that he gets it ... not everyone is able to or has the means to have kids ... but he still thinks bringing life into the world is kinda the whole point of being here.

So fatherhood’s clearly on his radar ... and honestly, he’s already getting a little practice in, since his GF Kylie’s got her hands full with lil Stormi and Aire.