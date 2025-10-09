Kylie Jenner Set to Make Acting Debut in Charli XCX A24 Film

Kylie Jenner is taking a page out of her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's playbook ... literally ... as she is set to star in Charli XCX's new A24 film "The Moment."

The 'Brat' pop star posted a flashy, seizure-warning teaser video announcing the star-studded cast list ... and among the names announced is none other than the billionaire makeup mogul herself, Kylie -- making this her first-ever role in a feature film.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Charli stars in the film too ... she came up with the original idea, so as to whether she hand-selected Kylie to join the fun -- we'll have to just 'Guess' for now.

Other stars getting in on the project are Alexander Skarsgard, Rachel Sennott, Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Rish Shah, Jamie Demetriou, and Arielle Dombasle.

Additionally, Hailey Benton Gates, Trew Mullen, Mel Ottenberg, Richard Perez, Isaac Powell, Tish Weinstock, Michael Workéyè, Shygirl and A.G. Cook are joining 'The Kardashians' star.