Kim Kardashian Shows Off Acting Skills in New 'All's Fair' Trailer

Kim Kardashian is stepping into the spotlight of the courtroom ... her new legal drama "All’s Fair" just dropped another trailer, and the reality star is showing off those acting skills!

It looks like Kim’s going toe-to-toe with Sarah Paulson in their fierce all-female law firm -- and no doubt she’s had to bring her A-game, especially facing one of Ryan Murphy’s favorite actresses, who always delivers on his projects.

At one point, Sarah literally leaps across the table to yell at Kim ... and later even copies her exact hairdo, proving their rivalry (and obsession) is very, very real.

The series also stars Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, along with Glenn Close ... serving up iconic on-screen looks and OTT drama in a delightfully artsy, campy trailer.

But it’s the SKIMS founder who’s truly seizing her moment to shine in the acting world ... especially since the first trailer’s summer release got overshadowed by her testifying in the Paris robbery case.