Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Put Breakup Rumors to Rest With Budapest Sighting

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet haven't gone their separate ways ... 'cause it looks like the reality star and beauty mogul went to visit the actor as he films 'Dune 3' in Hungary!

A small coffee shop in Budapest posted a picture Tuesday of two employees with the celebs ... claiming Jenner and Chalamet walked into Budapest Baristas, to their utter shock.

They wrote in the caption they were totally confused by the couple's sudden appearance -- with the shock definitely showing on their faces in the photo. They say Kylie and Timothée were very kind, and they thanked the two for coming into their little shop.

This will certainly calm fans of the couple who have noticed they haven't been spotted hanging out much in recent months.

Remember, during the New York Knicks playoff run this year, the two were regulars in courtside seats at Madison Square Garden ... cheering on Timmy's beloved basketball team while stealing a few kisses as well.

KJ and TC were first linked romantically back in 2023 ... and, they've slowly been going out in public more as a couple in recent months -- attending major events during movie award season and even making their red carpet debut in May.