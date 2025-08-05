Kylie Jenner Calls Herself the Baddest B***h in Spanish While Modeling Khy Outfit

I'M THE BADDEST B***H IN MY NEW KHY 'FIT...

Kylie Jenner is that b***h. In fact, she's declaring she's the baddest b***h in the world in her latest social post ... which sees her learning Spanish in a tight and tiny matching set from her clothing line!

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Check out the clip ... the youngest KarJenner is getting Spanish lessons from her makeup artist Ariel Tejada ... who enthusiastically instructs her to tell followers she's a true baddie!

And ... she took the time to let fans know she's wearing her "nuevo" (meaning new) set from Khy, her clothing brand meant to feature basics and wardrobe staples.

Spot-on Spanish accent aside ... her curves were on full display in the tiny butter yellow set, with the bandeau top drawing extra attention to her voluptuous top half.

Kylie was all confidence as she slayed the outfit and Spanish lessons ... proving she really is that girl.

Fans were all for it ... with one encouraging her to keep up the Spanish lessons and another praising her as a "latina mami."