Kylie Jenner Shares Natural Beauty Lesson During Makeup Session With Stormi

Play video content TikTok/@kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner’s teamed up with her mini-me, Stormi, for a glam makeup sesh -- but not without dropping some wisdom about loving your natural beauty first!

Check it out ... 7-year-old Stormi was already slaying the Kylie Cosmetics like a pro in their Greece vacay clip -- but Kylie lovingly took a moment to tell her daughter she thinks she looks the prettiest without any makeup.

Let's just say Stormi -- her daughter with ex Travis Scott -- was glowing with that compliment!

Look, sure ... you might think she's too young for makeup, but with that happiness and her expert application, it's obvious she’s already found her calling -- makeup mogul in the making!