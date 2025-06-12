Celeb Surgeon 'Dr. Miami' Suspects Kylie Jenner's Not Telling Full Truth, but Thanks Her for Business

Play video content TMZ.com

Dr. Michael Salzhauer -- famously known as "Dr. Miami" -- appreciates the business that comes his way after celebs like Kylie Jenner open up about the details of their cosmetic surgeries ... but he calls out some for not being 100% truthful.

As you know ... Kylie responded in the comments on a recent TikTok post asking her to specify the nitty gritty details of her most recent boob job. Kristin Cavallari has also publicly revealed the stats of her own work she's had done.

Check out the clip ... the doc points out Kylie looks fantastic, but we clearly saw she had no breasts when she was younger -- and then she suddenly had them at 19. Dr. Miami states it most definitely wasn't from puberty, so she wasn’t fooling anybody.

He also thinks Kylie isn’t being fully honest about the rest of her procedures ... saying he's pretty sure she had a BBL -- Brazilian Butt Lift -- in the past. She's told people she has no implants in her butt ... which technically is true, but avoiding answering what she's actually gotten done.

It’s great she’s sharing details and good for people like the doc in this field, because people come in speaking in surgeon slang and know exactly what to order up!

But, he explains a negative aspect about others being inspired by the specific surgeries coming to light is people want those exact same implants or other enhancements ... which don't necessarily mean a certain type of procedure or sizing will look good on everyone.