Kylie Jenner Details Her Boob Job, Spills Exactly What She Received From Surgeon

Kylie Jenner's perky, show-stopping boobs always steal the spotlight ... and now she's spilling the tea on exactly what she asked for in the surgeon's chair so we can all snag the same look!

The makeup mogul dropped the bombshell when desperate TikToker Rachel Leary uploaded a video asking Kylie directly what she requested for her flawless, natural boob job -- and shocker -- KK actually replied.

Kylie dished all the juicy details on size, profile, and even her surgeon, typing ... "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! hope this helps lol."

Rachel, in total disbelief, thanked Kylie in the comments, while others were practically taking notes on every stat, ready to race to the surgeon's chair for their own "Kylie-inspired" makeover!

Anyone who's anyone knows Dr. Garth Fisher is the Kardashian-Jenners' go-to plastic surgeon -- he's the mastermind behind Kris Jenner's facelift, Kourtney Kardashian's boobs, and he's even removed a tumor from Khloé's face.

It’s about time Kylie got 100% real about the procedure -- after dodging boob-job rumors for years, she finally confessed in a 2023 'Kardashians' episode, saying she kinda wished she never went under the knife.