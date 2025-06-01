Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Eiza González Praises Ex Timothée Chalamet's Romance With Kylie Jenner

Eiza González i'm happy for Timothée and kylie!!!

No drama here! Eiza González is all about positive vibes when it comes to her ex Timothée Chalamet and his headline-making romance with Kylie Jenner.

During Cosmopolitan’s "Cheap Shots," the actress took the high road when asked about her brief fling with Timothée and his current love life saying she's "obsessed with them, and I love Timmy. He’s the most talented, sweetest -- honestly, sweetest boy -- and I’m just so proud to see him thriving."

Eiza and Timothée were first linked back in June 2020 when they were spotted packing on the PDA in Cabo but it's clear she's got nothing but love for her former flame. "We’re just good friends. I have nothing but amazing things to say about him."

Eiza recently liked a photo of Timothée and Kylie and when asked about it during the interview, she said ... "They looked so cute together. They look so in love and so cute."

When asked about why her and Timothée called off their romance she laughed off the question and didn’t spill the tea.

Love lives may shift, but Eiza’s handling hers like a pro -- no shade here!!

