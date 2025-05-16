Ex-Knicks Star Chris Childs Not Ready To Call Kylie Jenner NY's Lucky Charm Yet

Play video content TMZSports.com

Former Knicks star Chris Childs isn't ready to name Kylie Jenner New York's good-luck charm just yet ... but good news for Timothee Chalamet's girlfriend -- there's a game later Friday that could just sway his mind!!

Jenner, of course, has been spotted alongside her man at Madison Square Garden throughout New York's postseason run this year ... and because the Knicks seemingly win every time she locks in, some have taken to social media to wonder if her KarJenner magic is helping the orange and blue.

Childs, though, wasn't quite on board with that theory just yet ... explaining he's still giving credit to the players on the floor -- for now.

"C'mon now," said Childs, who played for the Knicks in the '90s. "That's reaching a little too far!"

"If anybody is a good luck charm," he continued, "it's the players on the court. It's Jalen [Brunson] and Josh [Hart] and all the other guys that are good luck charms because they're the ones that have to get out there and get the job done."

Tip-off for Game 6 of the Knicks vs. Celtics series is slated for 5 PM PT -- and Jenner is expected to be there with Chalamet ... perhaps with a little more on the line following Childs' comments.

As for Timmy, Childs didn't want to call him "the next Spike Lee" as Amar'e Stoudemire did earlier this week ... but he still did offer the actor his flowers for all the support he's given to NY.

