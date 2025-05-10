Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Timothée Chalamet, Spike Lee & More Stars Attend Knicks vs Celtics Playoff Game

Published
Stars at Knicks v Celtics Game 3
The Celtics and Knicks series is shaping up to be an exciting one -- and, it brought out some of the biggest stars in the world to Madison Square Garden.

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals took place Saturday in New York City ... and, Timothée Chalamet made his presence felt at the arena -- appearing at the game just days after making his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner in Rome.

timothee chalamet ben stiller sub getty swipe
Chalamet sat courtside ... blue knicks jacket on -- eyes glued to the action. No Kylie this time, though she has attended basketball games with him in the past.

spike lee knicks sub getty swipe
Director Spike Lee made a statement in a bright orange Knicks sweater ... accessorizing with a blue hat featuring several orange patches on its sides.

Ben Stiller, Mariska Hargitay, Steve Schirripa and Tracy Morgan were just a few more of the stars who were pictured in and around the arena.

jalen brunson knicks sub getty swipe
Unfortunately, celeb fans of the Knicks didn't get the results they were looking for -- 'cause the Celtics beat the Knicks 115-93. New York is still up 2-1 in the series.

Game 4 is set for Monday night at MSG ... and, we're sure it will bring out a whole lot of stars.

