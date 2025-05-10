Timothée Chalamet, Spike Lee & More Stars Attend Knicks vs Celtics Playoff Game

The Celtics and Knicks series is shaping up to be an exciting one -- and, it brought out some of the biggest stars in the world to Madison Square Garden.

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals took place Saturday in New York City ... and, Timothée Chalamet made his presence felt at the arena -- appearing at the game just days after making his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner in Rome.

Chalamet sat courtside ... blue knicks jacket on -- eyes glued to the action. No Kylie this time, though she has attended basketball games with him in the past.

Director Spike Lee made a statement in a bright orange Knicks sweater ... accessorizing with a blue hat featuring several orange patches on its sides.

Ben Stiller, Mariska Hargitay, Steve Schirripa and Tracy Morgan were just a few more of the stars who were pictured in and around the arena.

Unfortunately, celeb fans of the Knicks didn't get the results they were looking for -- 'cause the Celtics beat the Knicks 115-93. New York is still up 2-1 in the series.