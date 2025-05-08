MSG Ticket Prices Skyrocket After Knicks Comeback Win Over Celtics

Wanna go to game 3 of Knicks vs. Celtics at Madison Square Garden?! You better have DEEEEEP pockets ... 'cause ticket prices are soaring!

Tix would've been crazy expensive even if the Knickerbockers were down 0-2, but with Jalen Brunson, Karl Anthony-Towns, and the rest of the squad shocking the Celtics with two comeback wins in the 2nd round of the NBA Playoffs, demand is through the roof!

TMZ Sports spoke with several ticket resellers, including Vivid Seats, who told us they've seen a 56% spike in asking price for Game 3, with sellers seeking $1,530, on average, for a single seat ... up from $982 before Game 2.

The exorbitant cost represents the highest ticket price at MSG this year, significantly topping the regular season matchup at MSG (the average ticket sold for $636), when LeBron James and the Lakers came to town to play the NYK.

And, it's not just Vivid seeing the spike. We also spoke to SeatGeek ... who told us tix have jumped 59% after the second comeback dub, with tickets going for an average price of $1,303!

It's also the most in-demand Knicks home game, regular season or playoffs, in SeatGeek history.

"Knicks fans are showing up big time. After both Game 1 and Game 2 wins, we saw demand for tickets skyrocket, getting close to what we usually see for the Finals," Chris Leyden, SeatGeek's Director of Category Marketing told us.

"When New York teams are hot, the city's energy is unmatched, and with the Knicks rolling, MSG is about to be the loudest place in basketball."

Play video content Instagram/@starburymarbury