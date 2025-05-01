Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet Kiss Courtside at Lakers Game

Hoops, they did it again ... lovey dovey couple Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet packed on the PDA as they watched the Los Angeles Lakers take on -- and lose to -- the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night and looked as in love as ever.

Check out the pics ... the Kylie Cosmetics founder beamed as she sat alongside her actor beau at the Crypto.com Arena ... frequently grabbing onto his left arm and hand as adorable displays of affection.

Timothée returned the favor at one point, placing his hand on grinning Kylie's thigh.

Of course, the couple of two years -- who wore matching black and white outfits -- didn't hold back from locking lips during the game, seemingly paying no mind to their team losing.

The famous pair's high-spirited date night comes just two weeks after they let loose in the California desert at Coachella, where they were spotted getting touchy-feely throughout the day.

And a month before they vibed at the music festival, they were seen sucking face at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California.