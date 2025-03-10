Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Attend Tennis Match in California

Play video content Instagram/@bnpparibasopen

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were all kissy-kissy while taking in a professional tennis tournament over the weekend — and Kendall Jenner also made a cameo at the event.

Timothée and Kylie appeared totally in love as they sat all cozy together in the stands watching a match Sunday at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California.

Check out video posted to TikTok ... it starts with Kylie cupping Timothée's face and kissing him on the lips. Kendall is seen standing in front of the couple with her back to the camera.

Then the video cuts to Kylie rubbing Timothée's tummy as they're giggling and chatting. It ends with Timothée jumping to his feet and yelling something — presumably at one of the players on the court.

Another TikTok video shows Timothée and Kylie walking around the grounds with a fan shouting at them.

As you know, Timothée and Kylie have been an item for a couple years, going public with their romance at Beyoncé's 2023 concert in L.A.'s SoFi Stadium.

Since then, the pair have been seen out and about at the movies in Hollywood and the U.S. Open in New York, among other spots.