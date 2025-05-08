Boston Celtics Diehards Benzino, Millyz Still Hopeful Down 0-2 Against Knicks

Play video content

The New York Knicks' unexpected 2-0 lead in their playoff series against the Boston Celtics isn't sitting well with the green team's core fan base ... and veins are popping out of temples as a result!!!

On Thursday, Benzino dared all Knicks fans to bet him that his Celtics would prevail in Game 3 ... at Madison Square Garden with their backs against the wall.

Benzino noted how the Knicks haven't won a chip since 1973 and didn't foresee it happening this year ... they're running with the Mets colors, for cryin' out loud.

Tickets for Game 3 have hit record sales numbers ... whether Zino likes it not, that fan energy at MSG will be tough to drown out!!!

Elsewhere, Boston rapper Millyz has been sitting courtside for years and had a similar optimistic take to Benzino's, but will have to face the music one way or another.

He has a show with New York rapper Benny The Butcher on Saturday ... hours after the Celtics try to shave the series!!!

