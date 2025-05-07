Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Make Red Carpet Debut at Rome Event

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet Matchy-Matchy Red Carpet Debut!!!

Published | Updated
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner 70th David Di Donatello In Rome
Launch Gallery
Together In Rome Launch Gallery
Getty

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet finally hit the red carpet together after two years of low-key romance -- and it was pure fashion fireworks from start to finish.

The genetically blessed duo oozed A-list glam in coordinated looks as they strolled in hand-in-hand at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome, where the photogs were basically foaming at the lens.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner 70th David Di Donatello In Rome 9
Getty

Kylie stunned in a curve-hugging black Schiaparelli gown, while Timothée rocked a sleek velvet suit -- and the two were not only matching, but practically glued at the hip.

0310-Timothee-and-Kylie-Dating-timeline-video
TMZ TIMELINE: TIMOTHÉE AND KYLIE
TMZ.com

It was full-on couple goals -- Timothée leading the way with his hand snug around Kylie’s hip, low-key marking his territory ... and judging by her smitten smile, she was all for it.

No doubt, this was a major moment -- officially sealing the deal they’re in it for the long haul, after keeping things pretty low-key since they first sparked romance buzz two years ago.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner 70th David Di Donatello In Rome 4
Getty

Fans were expecting their red carpet debut to go down at the Met Gala Monday night -- but Kylie hit the event solo (TC was watching playoff basketball) ... but hey, just a few days later, they made it official and totally worth the wait!

related articles