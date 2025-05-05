Kardashian-Jenner Met Gala Looks ... Fashion's Biggest Night!

It's Met Monday and no one loves a Met moment more than the Kardashian-Jenner clan --well, most of them anyway 😜 ... Prep for fashion's biggest night with our fancy-schmancy photo gallery of their iconic looks through the years!

Takin' it back to 2013 when Kim Kardashian attended her first Met Gala as Kanye's plus-one ... Kim was pregnant with North West and totally rocked the baby bump in a floral-printed Givenchy gown.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner made waves in 2019 with their purple and orange feathers ... dressed in custom-made Versace.

Making her Met debut, Khloe Kardashian hit up the Met in 2022 and slayed in a gold Moschino gown that was covered with more than 500,000 hand-sewn beads! The sisters all posed together after making their way up the stairs.

2022 was also Kourtney's first Met -- attending with her then-fiancé/now-husband Travis Barker. The duo wore Thom Browne -- Kourt was in a deconstructed skirt and shirt, and Travis sported a tuxedo jacket and pleated skirt.