Kim Kardashian Makes a Splash in Stylish Swimsuit at Tropical Beach

Kim Kardashian Takes Sexy Beach Stroll ... Steams Up Camera Lens

Kim Kardashian knows how to make a splash -- and, recently, the reality star was photographed doing just that -- at the beach!

Check out Kim's series of Instagram photos ... which shows her looking better than ever in a black bikini top and a black slide slit skirt that exposed her toned left leg with her hair slicked back.

In the snaps, Kim poses for the shutterbug on the beach near the water and, at one point, she takes a little stroll along the sand.

It's unclear where Kim is taking a break from the world, but it sure does look like a tropical paradise.

TMZ TIMELINE: KIM KARDASHIAN
And who can blame her for wanting to get away from it all ... Her ex-husband, Kanye West, has been going nuts lately with his unhinged rants about Kim on X.

Kanye's latest disturbing X post centered around the rapper wishing he had made children with Paris Hilton instead of Kim.

MORE POWER WITH PARIS

Kanye's also been complaining on social media about his custody issues with Kim involving their 4 kids -- North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

In a nut shell, Kanye's pissed because he says he isn't allowed to see his children under the former couple's current arrangement. Kim hasn't responded publicly to those claims.

