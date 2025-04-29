Kim Kardashian Robbery Trial Suspect Says News Coverage Made Him Regretful

Kim Kardashian's robbery trial is in full swing in Paris ... with the morning focused on testimony from 71-year-old suspect Yunice Abbas -- who admitted he has some regrets about the October 2016 heist despite saying he felt no guilt in the past.

During his testimony, Abbas -- who has a criminal past filled with burglaries and minor drug trafficking -- said the media coverage over the heist made him question his actions, explaining ... "This time I do regret what I did … It opened my eyes," BBC reports.

Play video content OCTOBER 2016

He also confirmed he's aware his actions "negatively impacted" his family ... but blamed his poor choices on "never [having] a male role model" as a child. His wife also said his affinity for crime is rooted in his impoverished upbringing.

Abbas' statements are a stark contrast to his stance just a couple years ago, when during a 2022 interview with Vice, he said he felt no remorse because the Skims founder was "throwing money away."

Making his feelings crystal clear, he added in French ... "Guilty? No, I don’t care. I don’t care."

While being questioned in court, though, Abbas denied feeling any sense of pride over his colorful criminal history record.

Play video content TMZ.com

Abbas -- who penned a French-language book titled "I Sequestered Kim Kardashian" in 2021 -- was arrested in 2017 in connection with the incident and spent 21 months in prison before being released under judicial supervision.

He is one of 12 suspects accused of kidnapping and armed robbery after Kim was held at gunpoint nine years ago in France ... and was cleaned out of $10 million worth of jewelry.

Play video content

Not all 12 of the suspects will stand trial ... one unexpectedly died in March, and another is excused as he is suffering from advanced dementia.