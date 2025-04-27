Suspect in Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery Dies Unexpectedly Before Trial

One of the key suspects in the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery reportedly died suddenly just as the case against him was about to go to trial.

According to the Daily Mail, Marceau Baum-Gertner died on March 6 in Paris. His cause of death is not yet known.

Marceau was accused of working alongside the gang that held the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star at gunpoint in 2016.

The 72-year-old was expected to go on trial on Monday alongside others accused of being involved in the $10 million heist.

We broke the story ... Kim is going to take the stand at the trial of the Parisian underground gang alleged to have been behind the robbery. She'll appear in court in May, when she will testify.

Kim previously gave the judge in the Paris robbery case a blow-by-blow of what happened ... but now she has the opportunity to tell a jury what went down on that infamous night.