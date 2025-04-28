Kim Kardashian Gives Middle Finger to Paris Robbers Before Trial, Posts Jewelry Pic

Kim Kardashian is extending one big middle finger to her alleged Paris robbers ... by wearing some flashy jewelry on her ankle after claiming she'd never wear bling again.

In a rare move from Kim, she flaunted some jewels in a series of Instagram photos from a recent getaway to Maui ... showing off four anklets filled with diamonds -- shortly before her accused attackers go on trial for robbing her.

Kim's making a statement here ... she's still standing strong after a harrowing ordeal in Paris nearly 10 years ago, when she was robbed of nearly $10 million in jewelry.

The alleged "Grandpa Robbers" behind the heist are finally going on trial -- it just started today -- and Kim is expected to travel to Paris next month to testify.

Kim had her massive $4 million engagement ring from Kanye West stolen in the robbery ... and she had posted it on Instagram before being bound and gagged at gunpoint by the armed thieves and placed in a bathtub.

She made it a point to say she'd never wear flashy jewelry after the robbery ... and she's mostly followed through -- until this most recent "screw you" to her robbers.

Kim hasn't been flaunting her jewelry all that much on social media these days ... aside from some appearances at major events.

One of those was a July 2024 wedding she attended in India. Kim was blinged out and she had a meltdown when she lost a huge diamond.

Play video content Hulu

Kim's even given away some of her notable jewelry ... like the engagement ring she got from her ex-husband Kris Humphries.

She says Kris took the ring back in the divorce despite Kim paying the lion's share for the bling.

Kim opened up her wallet in January 2023 and dropped nearly $200,000 on Princess Diana's diamond-encrusted amethyst cross pendant at a Sotheby's Royal & Noble auction ... busting it out in public in November 2024 at the LACMA Art + Film Gala.

A month prior, Kim wore a blinged-out Tiffany & Co. necklace with pink diamonds to the Academy Museum Gala, pairing it with some flashy earrings.

But these instances are few and far between, and Kim's not showing off on IG that much these days ... which makes her most recent post all the more powerful.

Play video content OCTOBER 2016