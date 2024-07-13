Kim, Khloe Kardashian Covered in Diamonds for Day 2 of Billionaire Wedding

Kim and Khloe Kardashian's trip to India will end soon enough, but their outfits are gonna live on forever ... 'cause they're covered in diamonds -- and, we all know how long they last.

The reality TV sisters hit the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's fabulous Mumbai wedding Saturday ... and, ya gotta check out their ensembles 'cause they're looking like they cleaned out Cartier.

First, Kim looks like she's got diamonds rocketing out of her nose ... a piece of jewelry swinging from her left nostril and left ear studded with dozens of diamonds.

She's sporting even more on a piece hanging down on her forehead -- known as a maang tikka -- with a series of others surrounding her neck.

Khloe's diamond game's nothing to scoff at either ... also donning a diamond maang tikka on the forehead, and a smaller choker -- but, fleshing out her outfit with pearls as well.

Play video content

Not surprising the Kardashians brought their style A-game to day 2 ... just look at their outfits from yesterday -- the ladies only brought their best to The Subcontinent.

Worth noting ... the whole coterie of celebs at the wedding look great. From Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to John Cena and Nicky Hilton, Hollywood's A-list have shown up and shown out.