Kim Kardashian Shows Brutal Finger Injury in New 'Kardashians' Teaser

Play video content Hulu

Kim Kardashian's revealing an injury in an upcoming episode of "The Kardashians" ... one the mother-of-four swears was more painful than childbirth.

A teaser trailer dropped for an upcoming episode of the show ... and, during the clip, she pulls up to a doctor's office -- where fans catch a glimpse of Kim's disfigured finger.

Check out the short clip ... her left middle finger's tip looks completely ripped off with dried blood caked around the injury. It's pretty gruesome, and from the shot, it looks like KK herself can barely stand to look.

While the doctor remarks about how good her finger looks, Kim responds incredulously ... clearly, she's not feeling the same way about her damaged digit.

Kardashian says in a confessional interview the tip of her finer "broke off" and the injury hurt worse than childbirth ... a pretty major amount of pain.

They don't reveal how Kim ended up hurt in the trailer, so fans will have to watch the episode next Thursday to get the scoop.

That said, TikTok video taken back in March shows Kim with the massive bandages on her left hand ...so it would seem she perhaps hurt her finger around then.

Play video content

Kim's certainly not feeling the pain right now though ... like we told you, she and Khloe hit Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding Friday in some glamorous outfits -- and no bandages we could see.