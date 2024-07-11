Kim Kardashian Dabbled In Jennifer Aniston-Backed Salmon Sperm Facial

Kim Kardashian is at it again with another wild anti-aging trick ... this time, she's dabbling in salmon sperm.

Yep, you heard right! On the latest episode of "The Kardashians," Kim casually told her momager Kris Jenner, "I got a salmon sperm facial with salmon sperm injected into my face."

It was a casual admission, and she didn't spill if the fishy facial did anything for her. But she's not alone -- Jennifer Aniston also swears by the salmon sperm method to keep looking young.

Jennifer told the WSJ. Magazine Fall Women's Fashion issue in August 2023 an aesthetician introduced her to salmon sperm facials, and she's loving them ... so seems like Kim's just following suit!

IYDK ... this bizarre beauty method has been around for a while. Studies show it improves skin hydration, plumpness, texture and wrinkles -- all thanks to its high DNA levels loaded with amino acids.

The facial involves micro-needling to ensure the sperm truly penetrates the skin for maximum benefit.