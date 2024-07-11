Kris Jenner Reveals She Underwent Hysterectomy to Remove Tumor

Play video content Hulu

Kris Jenner ended up in the hospital in scary condition ... needing a hysterectomy to get rid of a tumor on her ovary -- and, she got emotional revealing the news to her children.

The momager went through the ordeal during Wednesday's episode of "The Kardashians" ... kicking off by meeting with the surgeon who would perform the operation -- saying she's worried about the growth and thinks it's best to simply get rid of her whole uterus.

Jenner's doctor pushes on her stomach during the meeting ... and, while the two joke light-heartedly about how hard KJ works -- it's clear she's nervous about going under the knife.

While certainly not a surgery anyone wants to have, the Kardashians made the best of the situation ... with Kim Kardashian joking it's time to celebrate all the good work Kris Jenner's ovaries have done -- and her six are living proof.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian even bring their mom a sweet treat ... a birthday cake that reads "It's not ovary yet" -- making the KarJenner matriarch and her better half Corey Gamble crack up.

Of course, we knew Jenner would go through a difficult medical issue ... the trailer for the show has teased this development for a while now -- so, not surprising "The Kardashians" is finally showing the surgery.

Kris Jenner put her uterus to good use ... popping out six kids including Kim, Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner -- who all have kids of their own sans Kendall.

As for how the aftermath of her surgery goes ... fans will just have to tune in to the rest of the season to find out.