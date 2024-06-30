Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Khloe Kardashian Parties W/ Sisters at 40th Birthday, Snoop Performs

Khloe Kardashian knows how to do it up big for her fam, hosting her 40th birthday party, and some huge stars showed up to perform.

khloe bierthday party
Instagram/@kimkardashian

The party was themed, "Khloewood," a play on "Dollywood." Not sure where the soiree went down, but we think somewhere in L.A.

Snoop, Kurupt and Warren G all took the stage.

khloe kardashian sub
Instagram/@kimkardashian

Khloe had her moment by jumping on stage and dancing with her birthday cake.

Kourtney Kardashian

Travis and Kourtney were on hand for the celebration, unsurprisingly showing lots of PDA.

Khloe Kardashian

But wait, there's more. Khloe organized to have poll dancers on stage entertaining the crowd.

It seemed pretty much like an adults-only party, because there was no evidence of the kiddies.

It also seems the party was lit, because Kim posted videos in the middle of the night.

Happy birthday, Khloe!!!

