Kardashians Had Armed Guards for 'Diamonds' Fragrance Launch Shoot

Kim Kardashian West and her sisters loaded up with millions of dollars worth of jewelry for the launch of their new fragrance line -- and they also loaded up on extra muscle for protection.

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney recently had a shoot for their brand new KKW Diamonds line -- just in time for the holidays -- and our sources tell us they had 3 armed security guards on hand at all times.

We're told the guards helped transport the diamond earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings to and from the set ... and stood to watch the entire time.

Our sources say the jewelry was borrowed from designer Lorraine Schwartz ... so she obviously had a vested interest in protecting the merch too.

The 'Diamonds' promos raised some eyebrows because -- as you know -- Kim doesn't flaunt expensive jewelry anymore ... ever since she was the victim of the armed robbery in Paris.

She still only wears fake or replica jewelry, with the exception of red carpet events and shoots like this. When she does wear the real stuff, she's clearly not taking chances.