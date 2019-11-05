Kim Kardashian Surprises Kris Jenner With Birthday Lunch At Old Home

Play video content

Kim Kardashian gave her mother a blast from the past for her birthday ... organizing a super-secret lunch outing at the home where Kris Jenner raised the Kardashian kids.

Kris turned 64 years young Tuesday, and Kim pulled out all the stops to make sure her mom had a very special day ... Kim rented out her parents' old home, and she also rented every car her parents ever owned to get Kris, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie to their destination.

Kim kept her guests guessing with twists and turns, inviting everyone to the Beverly Hills Hotel and then pulling a switcheroo ... lunch wasn't at the hotel, it was at the old Kardashian home.

Kris started crying when she figured out what was going on, and Kim says everyone was super emotional during their meal. Kris' daughters sang happy birthday as she blew out the candles on a cake decorated as one of her old vanity license plates.

As for the lunch, it looked pretty fancy ... everyone got their own personalized napkins. High-class stuff.

And, in keeping with the throwback theme, Kim recreated the family's old table settings, complete with a landline phone and used their old wallpaper as decor.

Kim says she kept her emotions in check until she went into her old bathroom, closed the door and cried ... and she says everyone felt the presence of their late father, Robert Kardashian.