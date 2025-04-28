Kim Kardashian Robbery Trial Begins in Paris Nearly 9 Years After Incident

Kim Kardashian is finally seeing the wheels of justice turn in her robbery case ... Ten alleged thieves are going on trial today after being accused of sticking up Kim at gunpoint nine years ago in France — and one of them has written a book about the notorious crime.

So much time has passed since the theft that one of the suspects, Yunice Abbas, was able to write the novel detailing his experience robbing one of the most famous people on the planet.

In the book, Abbas wrote that after the heist he went home to get some shut eye, but his wife had already watched news reports about the hold up and confronted him, saying, "This has you written all over it." She hit the nail right on the head. Abbas also reportedly told a French news station that the "big job was to be the last."

Abbas and his 9 cohorts were allegedly part of a team of "Grandpa robbers" who got their moniker due to their ages ranging from their 60s to 80s.

Some of them allegedly posed as police officers and forced their way into Kim's luxury apartment in October 2016. With guns drawn, they allegedly tied up Kim and stole millions in jewelry, including a diamond engagement ring from Kim's then-husband, Kanye West. Kim wasn't seriously injured, but she was totally traumatized.

Three months later, police tracked down and arrested the alleged perpetrators, five of who allegedly participated directly in the heist, charged with armed robbery and kidnapping. The others are accused of being accessories.

Now, the "Grandpa robbers" will appear in a Paris courtroom Monday for the start of their trial, which is expected to last about three weeks with Kim as the star witness.