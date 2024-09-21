Kim Kardashian Insanely Sexy in Lace As she Poses for Photos
Kim Kardashian Shares Medical Update Over Sore Back ... Dr. Says I'm Hot as Hell!!!
Kim Kardashian is reminding folks ... you come within 10 yards of her and you're gonna get burned, because she's blazing hot.
Kim posted her latest thirst trap on insta, and who cares she's vain as hell ... she looks incredible and gives lace a good name, not that it really needed it.
Love the humble brag, with the caption -- "might look cute but really just icing my back." Who knew this was a medical update?
Of course, her buddies, Paris Hilton and Lauren Sanchez, commented with resounding approval ... along with thousands of fans also showing support for the post.
Gotta say ... she's super busy with lots of projects and 4 kids, but she's clearly spending some "me time" -- and the results are in your face!