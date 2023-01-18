Kim Kardashian Buys Iconic Princess Diana Diamond Cross Necklace

Kim Kardashian has added another piece to her growing collection of iconic jewelry and memorabilia ... a famous diamond cross necklace once worn by Princess Diana.

Auction sources tell TMZ ... the SKIMS honcho just snatched up the rare diamond-encrusted necklace Wednesday at a Sotheby's auction. A Sotheby's rep tells us the piece went for $197,453.

The stunning necklace is known as the Attalah Cross ... which she famously wore in 1987 at a London charity gala paired with a purple-tinged outfit, with the necklace hanging low down her torso. The Garrard jewelry company let Diana borrow the piece for the event.

It was also an elaborate fashion choice, and considered bold at the time.

The necklace has since come into the possession of the auction house, and now, it's on its way to Kim ... thanks to her winning bid.

Believe it or not, Kim is on the auction circuit quite a bit, buying pieces to add to her collection. We're told she's also copped items once donned by the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Jackie O and others.