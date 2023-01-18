Cardi B Says Kim Kardashian Gave Her Plastic Surgeon Recommendations

Play video content The Jason Lee Show

Cardi B is opening up more about her plastic surgery journey ... revealing she actually took surgeon recommendations from Kim Kardashian before going under the knife.

The Bronx-bred rapper is the first guest on Revolt TV's The Jason Lee Show, and audio from the interview first dropped on the Jason Lee Podcast where she talked about her cosmetic procedures -- including a nose job and butt lift -- and she gives props to the SKIMS founder for pointing her in the right direction.

Jason asked Cardi how she was able to find good docs she could trust to work on her face and her body ... and she says she did, in fact, phone a couple of the names Kim gave her.

She doesn't say whether she ended up going with any of them in the end.

Kim has been very candid about how much she loves giving beauty advice.

During a chat about Madonna's skincare line in 2018, she told Fashionista ... "I love analyzing someone's face and going with them to a doctor, and being like, wait, a little Botox here."

As for Cardi, she's been open about her different procedures and she's even shared some advice of her own.