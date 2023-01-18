Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Cardi B Says Kim Kardashian Gave Her Plastic Surgeon Recommendations

Cardi B Kim K. Gave Me Nip/Tuck Hook Up ... Doctor Recommendations!!!

1/18/2023 8:11 AM PT
FOLLOWING KIM'S LEAD
The Jason Lee Show

Cardi B is opening up more about her plastic surgery journey ... revealing she actually took surgeon recommendations from Kim Kardashian before going under the knife.

The Bronx-bred rapper is the first guest on Revolt TV's The Jason Lee Show, and audio from the interview first dropped on the Jason Lee Podcast where she talked about her cosmetic procedures -- including a nose job and butt lift -- and she gives props to the SKIMS founder for pointing her in the right direction.

cardi b kris jenner kim kardashian

Jason asked Cardi how she was able to find good docs she could trust to work on her face and her body ... and she says she did, in fact, phone a couple of the names Kim gave her.

She doesn't say whether she ended up going with any of them in the end.

Cardi B's Performance Pics
Launch Gallery
Cardi On The Stage Launch Gallery
Getty

Kim has been very candid about how much she loves giving beauty advice.

During a chat about Madonna's skincare line in 2018, she told Fashionista ... "I love analyzing someone's face and going with them to a doctor, and being like, wait, a little Botox here."

DECEMBER 2022
"HE DID A NUMBER ON ME"

As for Cardi, she's been open about her different procedures and she's even shared some advice of her own.

BTW, The "Bodack Yellow" rapper looks damn good ... so, she chose good docs!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later