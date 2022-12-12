Celeb Surgeons Say Clients Asking to Look Like Lensa App AI Portraits

Lensa AI's new "Magic Avatar" feature is all the rage online ... and also in plastic surgery offices, where some patients are willing to pay for those images to become them in real life!!!

Dr. Terry Dubrow, who cohosts "Botched," tells TMZ … 2 people have already approached him asking if he can turn them into their Lensa AI self-portraits, which were generated by the app.

Dubrow -- who says he thought it was a crazy prank request at first -- tells us he turned them down because what they wanted wasn't possible in the operating room.

He also says he's concerned this trend is going to take unrealistic expectations to the next level -- making people feel worse about what they see in the mirror, and not wanting to show their real selves in public anymore.

Ditto for Dr. Deepak Dugar -- who's had clients like Mia Khalifa. He tells us he's actually had 5 Lensa-related requests over the past week, and it gravely worries him as well.

Dugar says he thinks this can actually become pretty dangerous if folks get too accustomed to their AI avatars ... as they might start to blend reality and fantasy.

Basically, the features exhibited in some of these AI renderings do not translate to real human bone structure -- but even if someone insisted, Dr. Dugar says he'd steer them away from it completely, because it’s simply not safe to even attempt.

He also says he thinks this is just a fad that'll die down the more people participate.

Likewise, Dr. Ben Talei -- who's done work on celebs like Shanna Moakler -- tells us he too has received a Lensa AI inquiry, but notes he's gotten AI avatar submissions a lot over the past few years.

He says while Lensa might be the new iteration of this avatar fascination ... the phenomenon actually traces back to Snapchat.

All the same, Talei says his fear is a dysmorphic patient actually does find a doctor with the same vision for a surgery … something he says no ethical surgeon would perform.