Linda Evangelista Still Struggling After Botched Cosmetic Surgery

Linda Evangelista says the mental anguish she's suffered since a botched medical procedure is far greater than what she expected ... and at times feels that she hates herself.

Remember, the supermodel recently filed a lawsuit against a company called Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. after she claimed she underwent a fat-reduction procedure called CoolSculpting which allegedly left her permanently deformed.

"I couldn't live in that pain any longer," says Linda Evangelista. "I knew I had to make a change, and the only change was to tell my truth."

Linda says she was able to reach a settlement in the case, but it hasn't fixed her mental trauma, telling British Vogue, "If I had known side effects may include losing your livelihood and you'll end up so depressed that you hate yourself ... I wouldn't have taken that risk."

Linda also says the incident has affected her ability to work, "You're not going to see me in a swimsuit, that's for sure. It's going to be difficult to find jobs with things protruding from me; without retouching, or squeezing into things, or taping things or compressing or tricking."

Linda was seen bundled up in NYC back in February, shortly after she revealed she was ready to come out of hiding. She says she's grateful for the outpour of support from her family and friends, but her life will just never be the same.