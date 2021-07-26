Model Liziane Gutierrez Undergoes Emergency Surgery to Remove Face Filler

Talk about botched ... Liziane Gutierrez is dealing with painful repercussions from a cosmetic facial procedure, and needed emergency surgery to avoid potential death.

The Brazilian model had to undergo the potentially life-saving procedure last week in her home country, because the filler she had injected in her cheeks and lips, back in 2019, was causing flare-up and grotesque swelling.

We're told Liziane's doctors believed she was at risk of an infection that could get into her blood and kill her -- so Dr. Laertes Thomaz went into her face to manually scoop out the filler.

Obviously, watch the footage at your own risk!!!

Her initial facial procedure might be the all-time worst return on investment. We're told Liziane paid about $3k for the botched Botox job back in 2019 -- which had already required multiple follow-ups -- and this latest surgery cost another $10k!!!

That's 5-figures to remove a tiny, but toxic, amount of filler.

And, don't forget, less than a year before she got the stuff injected into her face ... Liziane barely survived slipping into a coma after a liposuction gone awry.