Liziane Gutierrez Takes a Spill on Skates in Christmas Bikini

Liziane Gutierrez's hot holiday photoshoot got off to a rocky start ... when she fell on her ass trying to bring in the props.

The Brazilian model was heading to her shoot in Las Vegas in her sexy Christmas attire -- a decorative thong bikini with a "Naughty" Santa hat to boot -- and strapped on some roller skates to make a more memorable entrance.

Not a great idea, but then again ... it worked!!!

Liziane lost her balance -- and the prop Xmas gifts -- and had herself a scary little tumble. Good news is, it looks like she escaped serious injuries in the slip and fall ... which is a welcome change of fortune for her.

The model had another rough year, medically speaking, with a botched plastic surgery in March that led to facial swelling and required an additional procedure to reverse the damage.

This came less than a year after she survived slipping into a coma after a liposuction procedure went awry.