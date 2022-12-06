Stars Go AI with Epic IG Selfies Using Lensa App

People have been jumpin' on the Lensa App bandwagon, turning their simple pics into literal works of art ... and these celebrities are getting in on the AI fun, too!

Chance the Rapper, Lilly Singh, Anna Camp and Sam Asghari are just a few of the stars that ran their photos through artificial intelligence ... and got back some seriously cool portraits!!!

Steve Aoki is lookin' pretty holistic in his AI artwork ... stuck in the cosmos with a ring around his head, and some colorful blotches all over his face!

"13 Reasons Why" actress Tommy Dorfman got put in the middle of the woods thanks to Lensa, donning a flower crown while chillin' in the pink fog.